Smartwatches have become just as important as smartphones over the years, as they offer the convenience of advanced technology in a small package. However, they can be quite pricey if you don’t know where to look.

The Cillso Waterproof Smartwatch is an excellent option, and it’s on sale at Amazon for just $23. When you clip the 20% coupon, you get a whopping 89% off a smartwatch that shoppers say is “lightweight, easy to use, and packed with features you’d normally find in much more expensive devices.”

Cillso Waterproof Smartwatch, $23 (was $200) at Amazon

This smartwatch has a 1.95-inch HD curved display made of durable tempered glass. It’s lightweight at only 32 grams, which makes it comfortable for all-day wear. With Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in microphone, you can take and make calls and receive messages and app notifications.

In addition to keeping you connected without having a smartphone on hand, it functions as a health and fitness tracker. It has over 110 sports modes to choose from, along with health monitoring features. This handy smartwatch can track your steps, calories burned, heart rate, sleep quality, and more. Not to mention, it has an IP68 waterproof rating, making it resistant to everything from sweat to rain.

But what’s the most impressive of all is the smartwatch’s battery life. Shoppers say the “battery lasts for days” and is “excellent.” And when it’s time to recharge, it only takes about 1.5 hours.

Amazon shoppers say the smartwatch is “so convenient” and has “so many features.”

“This smartwatch is an amazing deal for the features it offers,” a reviewer said. “I love the variety of sport modes, and the heart rate and sleep monitoring are accurate and helpful for tracking my health. It’s lightweight, stylish, and fits comfortably on the wrist. Plus, it’s waterproof, perfect for workouts and daily wear. Highly recommended for anyone looking for a budget-friendly yet powerful smartwatch!”

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to get a quality watch, and the Cillso Waterproof Smartwatch is proof. Add it to your cart while it’s only $23, as it’s only a matter of time before the price goes back up.