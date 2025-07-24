



An outdoor security camera is a great way to give you peace of mind, whether you’re at home or away, but installing one usually involves tricky wiring — or worse — hiring an electrician.

The $200 Litymol Solar Security Camera is on sale at Amazon for only $45, and you don’t need any special electrical knowledge to install or use it. Shoppers love it, calling it “reliable” and “low maintenance.”

As the name suggests, this security camera is powered by the sun. You can install this camera in minutes using a handy mount, so you won’t even have to break out your drill. It’s powered by its big 3.2-watt solar panel and a 5,200 milliampere-hour battery, with a standby time of six hours. Because it’s IP65 waterproof, it can withstand rain and snow and temperatures as low as -4 degrees and as high as 122 degrees Fahrenheit.

Aside from its durability, it’s one of the most reliable security cameras out there, with all the features you’re looking for. You operate it easily using a handy smartphone app, where you can scroll through activity that the camera captures, which it saves to the cloud or an SD card inside the device (sold separately). It offers full-color 2K video day or night and two-way audio so you can communicate with visitors or bark at trespassers. And because the camera can pan up to 355 degrees and tilt up to 120 degrees, it offers an impressive amount of coverage, so there are never any blind spots.

“It’s a phenomenal camera at a great price that beats all my expectations,” one shopper said. “The battery has yet to go below 90%, even though I had to sacrifice my positioning by placing the attached solar panel in indirect sunlight, yet it still maintains its charge. The app itself is very straightforward, allowing multiple user accounts to access the same camera. It’s very easy to install and set up. I was done in less than 10 minutes. I’m planning on buying more to create a wider coverage.”

The Litymol Solar Security Camera retails for $200, but you can shop it at Amazon for only $45 with this limited-time deal. At this price, you can buy a few and enjoy a full-fledged security system all year round.