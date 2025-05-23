



When summer rolls around, everyone loves to spend more time outdoors, enjoying cookouts, hanging by the pool, or just soaking in the sun. Unfortunately for us humans, so do the bugs. Warm weather usually brings the swarms of flies, mosquitoes, gnats, and other bothersome members of the insect kingdom.

The $23 Palone Electric Fly Swatter is on sale at Amazon for $11, and it’s a quick and easy way to eliminate pests. Shoppers say it “handles flies and mosquitoes like a pro.”

This isn’t your average fly swatter. The Palone Electric Fly Swatter harnesses the power of electricity to give you an extra edge in killing bugs dead. There are five blue LED light beads on the swatter, which attract mosquitoes to it, killing them before they sink their proboscis into you or your family. The beauty of this swatter is that you don’t have to swing it for it to work. It’s perfect for parking at your bedside, providing you with all-night mosquito protection. Or, you can run it on manual mode and go on the offensive. Swing it at flies, activate the net, and hear a satisfying ZAP when the bug gets what’s coming.

Because it powers up via USB-C, you’ll never have to fumble with batteries when it runs out of juice. It comes with its own charging base, and you can operate it while it charges, too. And despite it being deadly to insects, it’s safe enough to use around kids and pets. It’s odorless, convenient, and portable, and it doesn’t utilize harmful chemicals like insecticides.

“The lightweight design makes it easy to handle, and I love how quickly it eliminates insects,” one shopper said. “Overall, this swatter is a fantastic solution for anyone looking to keep their space bug-free — highly recommended!”

The Palone Electric Fly Swatter retails for $23, but you can shop it at Amazon for only $11 for a limited time. Not only is it a seriously effective fly swatter and mosquito repellent, but it may make annihilating pests just a little more fun.