If you’re headed out on the road for summer vacation or a back-to-school trip in the fall, you’ll want to make sure you have everything you need before you go. You probably have more wall chargers for your phone and other devices than you know what to do with, but if you’re going to be in the car for long stretches of time, why not get a car charger? It’s always nice to have one less thing to worry about, and that certainly includes having a working phone.

Right now, you can get a $23 Anker Car Charger with dual USB-C ports for just $14 at Amazon. It’s perfect for high-speed charging and most of your favorite devices, given that nearly everything is powered by a USB Type-C connector these days. One reviewer said it “offers excellent performance and convenience.”

Anker A2724 Car Charger, $14 (was $23) at Amazon

This charger features twin 20-watt PowerIQ 3.0 ports, allowing you to charge any two USB-C devices simultaneously. It takes up minimal space and offers Qualcomm Quick Charge support and overload protection, temperature control, and more. It comes with an 18-month warranty, as well, so you can buy knowing that you’ll be in good hands if anything turns out to be faulty and you need to ask for a replacement.

Anker chargers are compatible with just about any vehicle on the road, and this one works great for everything from the iPhone 7 and on, the Samsung Galaxy and Note, the iPad and iPad Pro, and anything else that can safely handle 20 watts via a USB-C charging port. Always consult your device’s manual if you’re on the fence.

“I’ve used this adapter a lot now, and it works great,” said one shopper. “Ankers seem to charge a bit faster with the USB-C ports. I’ve used both the USB-C and USB-A versions at the same time, and it still charges fine. It fits very solidly with no sagging in my front and backseat plugins. And it hasn’t gotten warm with a phone and iPad both charging at once.”

Ready to invest in a good USB-C charger for your next road trip? Save 41% on a two-port Anker Car Charger and keep all your devices powered up wherever you’re headed.