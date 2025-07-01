



Dell is one of the most reliable names in computing, whether you opt for its powerful desktops or versatile laptops. If you’re in the market for a new laptop, there’s an unbeatable sale on an impressive Dell you won’t want to miss.

The $2,400 Dell Vostro 3530 15.6-Inch Laptop is on sale for $650 — that’s a whopping 73% off its regular price. Shoppers love its zippy performance, saying it “gets the job done.”

Dell Vostro 3530 15.6-Inch Laptop, $650 (was $2,400) at Amazon

This thing is a productivity powerhouse. Its 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U processor makes multitasking a breeze, and with 64 GB of DDR4 RAM, you can open up countless tabs and juggle apps quickly and easily. There’s a whopping 2 TB of hard drive space, which is above average for laptops, providing you with extra freedom to store important documents, photos, videos, and even games. It even comes with Windows 11 Pro installed, making this a perfect laptop for students, designers, creatives, and all kinds of professionals.

Aside from packing powerful potential on the performance front, its big 15.6-inch FHD screen makes everything from websites to blockbuster movies pop. And with a 120 hertz refresh rate, this laptop is perfect for competitive gaming. Like any great portable PC, you can make this the heart of any work or game station. It’s got an SD card slot, headphone jack, ethernet, HDMI, a USB-C, and two USB-A ports to accommodate every accessory under the sun.

“This is an outstanding laptop for work and personal use,” one shopper said. “It’s lightweight, and with its very good battery life, this laptop is truly a portable must. The screen is crisp, with good viewing angles.”

The Dell Vostro 3530 15.6-Inch Laptop retails for $2,400, but you can shop it at Amazon for only $650 while supplies last. If you’re in the market for a laptop that you can depend on for years, you’ll love this Dell.