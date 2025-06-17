



Don’t get caught out in the sun unprepared. If you’re headed to the beach, spending a day on the boat, or having an outdoor picnic, you should take precautions wherever possible. Applying sunscreen is one great way to protect your skin from harmful UV radiation; taking shelter under a large, effective umbrella is another.

Amazon is selling a $260 Coonyes 8-Foot Beach Umbrella for only $60 at the moment — or a savings of 77%. One shopper called it the “perfect beach companion.”

Coonyes 8-Foot Beach Umbrella with Anchor and Tilt, $60 (was $260) at Amazon

This stylish blue beach umbrella measures 90 inches in width and up to 96 inches tall, and offers UPF 50+ sun protection. It comes with a nylon carry bag, a heavy-duty sand anchor for stability, and a two-way tilt mechanism for finding the perfect angle based on the position of the sun. The umbrella canopy is made of 140-gram-per-square-meter polyester fiber with a silver ultraviolet coating and waterproofing. The top of the umbrella is vented to cut down on wind pressure, and you can adjust the height from 7.4 feet to 8 feet as needed.

The whole package weighs just 5.46 pounds with the included carry bag, and installation doesn’t require any tools or hassle. You simply twistthe anchor into place in the sand using flip-down handles, then open and adjust the umbrella to find your perfect angle and height.

“This umbrella is beautiful, sturdy, and handy,” said one reviewer. “What I like the most about it is how lightweight it is. It comes with its own bag, and it’s very pretty. The metal frame is strong and stable; it’s so easy to place in the sand. If you’re looking for a nice, easy-to-install umbrella, this is the perfect option. If you order it, you’re not going to regret it.”

If you’re looking for a cool place in the shade, shield yourself from the sun’s most harmful UV rays with the Coonyes Beach Umbrella, currently $200 off at Amazon.