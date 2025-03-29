



Chances are, your shoes are strewn about in some way, either at your entryway or in your closet. You may already own a shoe rack, but you’ve either purchased new ones past its current storage capabilities, or you throw them in the closet and leave them as a problem for the future you.

We found a vertical shoe rack that solves your shoe storage problem. The Fiducial Home 10-Tier Shoe Rack is on sale for $15 as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale. That’s a 50% discount on its original $30 price tag. That means you could get two for the price of one.

Fiducial Home 10-Tier Shoe Rack, $15 (was $30) at Amazon

The shelf is made of waterproof fabric and iron poles, making it sturdy and stable compared to others. The 10-tier shelf can hold up to 25 pairs of shoes, depending on the style. You’re not limited to storing just shoes, either. Use it for bags, toys, towels, and small accessories. You can assemble it into one tall storage rack or separate it into two five-tier racks. It measures 68.8 inches high by 17 inches across by 11 inches wide when assembled as a tall storage rack.

Shoppers compliment the “sturdy” metal shoe rack on its size and functionality, saying it’s “designed with practicality in mind” and “great for more than just shoes.” One shopper — an avid cat foster — even turned the shoe rack into a cat hammock station.

“As an avid shoe enthusiast with a substantial collection, I have been on the lookout for a shoe rack that not only meets my storage needs but also complements my home decor,” one shopper wrote. “The Fiducial Home 10-Tier Shoe Rack has exceeded my expectations in every aspect.”

“I bought two,” another reviewer added. “One for shoes and one for extra clothing storage. Seriously, it fits perfectly in my little alcove and I can fit so many shirts, sweaters, and pants on each shelf. [It] frees up my dresser drawers for my necessities and unmentionables which I needed so badly. [It’s adjustable, so you can hold ankle boots and knee-high boots without issue.”

More than 9,000 shoe racks have been purchased in the past month. Now is the time to shop the Fiducial Home 10-Tier Shoe Rack while it’s on sale for $15. Hurry, before it sells out or the Amazon Big Spring Sale ends.