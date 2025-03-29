



You might be in the market for another mattress, but it’s hard to get rid of something that has cushioned you for years and years, especially if it’s a mattress you loved. Not to mention, they can cost a pretty penny.

We found a memory foam mattress topper that extends the life of your mattress for a few more years of peaceful nights together. The Biteany Dual Layer Memory Foam Mattress Topper is currently on sale for $150 as part of the Amazon Big Spring Sale. At this price, you could get one for your master bed and another for the bed in the guest room.

Biteany Dual Layer Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $150 (was $300) at Amazon

According to the brand, this mattress pad provides twice the support compared to its competitors. It is made of 40% slow-rebound, gel-infused memory foam and 60% synthetic fibers, which provides a better balance of softness and support. A 3D air mesh design aids breathability. Four corner anti-slip straps keep the mattress topper affixed to your mattress, and it can fit mattress depths of 6 inches to 21 inches.

This mattress topper is available in king, queen, full, twin, and Twin XL sizes at various prices.

Shoppers compliment the “soft and thick” cooling mattress pad on its comfort and quality, saying it provides “pain-free sleep” and is a “game changer.”

“My old Serta foam mattress was starting to give out, and my back right along with it,” one shopper wrote. “I couldn’t afford to buy a new one, so I ordered this after reading the reviews. It fluffed up in less than 24 hours, and gives my back the support that it needs.”

“I assumed the topper was going to be hot, but it’s cozy without feeling like you’re roasting in a sauna all night,” another reviewer added. “I’m really happy with this purchase, and I still can’t believe how much better my body feels in the morning.”

“We bought a new mattress that was supposed to be easier on pressure points,” a third reviewer wrote. “Unfortunately, it did not live up to the reviews. This topper saved us from buying another mattress!”

More than 700 mattress pads have been sold in the past month, so don’t wait to get one for your own bed. Shop the Biteany Dual Layer Memory Foam Mattress Topper for $150 before it sells out. Hurry, the Amazon Big Spring Sale ends on March 31.