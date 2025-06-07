



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Summers, especially in the hotter parts of the country, become far more bearable once you own a pool. Even triple-digit temperatures become relaxing when you’re neck-deep in water.

The $310 Intex Prism Frame Premium Above-Ground Pool is on sale at Amazon for $147, and it’s a great starter pool that’s solid enough to accommodate small families. Shoppers say it’s “a perfect way to beat the summer heat.”

Intex Prism Frame 12-Foot Premium Above-Ground Pool, $147 (was $310) at Amazon

Many above-ground pools come with a pile of catches and caveats, but Intex pools are practically flaw-free. Although they are known for being difficult to set up, this one can be propped up and ready for water in as little as 30 minutes. The body of the pool is made from high-strength polyester mesh with an extra-thick PVC layer that doesn’t tear easily. The innovative Prism Frame is made from galvanized steel, which will remain durable for years with its natural rust resistance.

Half the battle of owning a pool is keeping it clean. Its Krystal Clear Cartridge Filter Pump keeps up to 1,718 gallons of water crystal clear all season long. The filter cartridges are easy to change, and they even have a built-in energy saver so you won’t get dinged on your electric bill. This pool measures 12 feet across and 30 inches in height, so it’s perfect for homes with smaller backyards.

Related: Walmart is selling ‘incredibly soft’ $80 cooling sheets for just $23, and shoppers say ‘they feel amazing’

“This pool is absolutely fantastic!” one shopper said. “It’s a great size, well-made, and relatively easy to set up. It’s transformed our backyard into a summer oasis. For the size and quality, it’s an excellent value.”

The Intex Prism Frame Premium Above-Ground Pool retails for $310, but you can shop it at Amazon for only $147 right now. Grab one while supplies last, and make it your new favorite way to beat the heat every summer for years to come.