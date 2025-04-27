



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Your spaces may be clean, but are they organized? A good label maker is as essential as a dependable vacuum or toaster when it comes to making a happy home. Not only will it improve your organizational game, but you can also personalize your things with a unique flair.

The $40 Nelko Label Maker is on sale at Amazon for only $16, and it’s unlike any label maker you’ve ever seen. It’s so awe-inspiring that shoppers are calling it “one of the coolest gadgets ever.”

Nelko Label Maker, $16 (was $40) at Amazon

What sets the Nelko apart from other label makers is that it connects to a handy smartphone app via Bluetooth. Using the app, you can design all manner of labels with different styles of text, borders, icons, and even photos and QR codes. The app sends the information to your printer, which prints it out quickly and easily. And because it’s a thermal printer, you won’t need to worry about refilling the device with expensive ink cartridges. Finally, a printer that won’t cause any heartache.

“I was about to purchase chalk labels to use on the organizers when I happened to come across this label maker, and I am so grateful I did!” one shopper said. “The labels themselves are printed clearly and boldly with no smudge of images/text, and adherence has been great, even allowing for some repositioning for the perfectionists like me.”

Aside from all the user-friendly interface and oodles of personalization options, Nelko charges easily via USB-C. Shoppers say that its “charge seems to last forever,” so you don’t have to worry about it not being ready if you relegate it to a drawer for weeks on end.

The Nelko Label Maker is well worth its full price of $40, but currently, Amazon is selling this cool gadget for only $16 when you apply the extra $3 off coupon. At that price, you can grab one for yourself and grab a couple more to give as last-minute gifts to friends and family.