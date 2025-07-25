



With our lives being so busy, it can be hard to keep up with everything during the day. One common problem people struggle with — sometimes daily — is keeping their electronics charged while on the go. With affordable alternatives to a generic wall plug charger, that’s now a thing of the past!

Amazon is selling a $40 Baseus 20-Watt Portable Charger for $13 when you redeem the on-site coupon codes before adding it to your cart. The charger is already available at a steep discount, but tacking on the additional coupons and redeems provides you with a massive 68% markdown. There are four in total, including a 10% coupon, a 35% redeem, a 10% redeem, and a potential 30% redeem when you buy two. All discounts will be reflected at the final checkout.

One buyer said it’s a “solid charger for phones, headphones and other items.” Another buyer said it’s “definitely worth the money, it charged my device in an hour, easy to use.”

Baseus Slim 20-Watt Portable Charger, $13 (was $40) at Amazon

This portable charger has a USB-C connector, making it compatible with all iPhones and other USB-C devices, including Samsung, Google, LG, and iPads. It has three separate ports to charge multiple devices at once, and it’s small enough to take with you wherever you go. You can charge it while you’re sleeping and take it with you the next day, or even just leave it charging in your car so you have it wherever you go.

This 20-watt device has a screen that shows the battery level, and a 10,000 milliamp-hour capacity that offers a 57% charge in 30 minutes for an iPhone 16. The deal includes the power bank and a braided USB-C cable.

The lightweight, fast-charging Baseus 20-Watt Portable Charger is great for anyone on the go, no matter where life brings you. Make sure to use the redeem buttons to receive this powerful deal!