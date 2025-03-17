



If pizza nights are a common occurrence at home, there’s no better investment than an indoor pizza oven. Don’t get us wrong, we love an outdoor pizza oven, but being able to make pizzas to perfection year-round is the gift that keeps on giving.

The Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven is currently on sale at Amazon for 45% off. For just $220, you can make pizza all day every day.

Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven, $220 (was $400) at Amazon

The Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven is a small kitchen appliance that every pizza lover needs. In five minutes or less, you can whip up a 12-inch Neapolitan pizza, as well as other favorites, including Detroit-style, New York-style, or deep dish. Whichever you choose, the pizza oven has a viewing window and interior light that gives you a good look at your homemade creation to make sure the crust is crisp and the cheese is melted to perfection. The countertop oven also comes with a 12.5-inch pizza stone, a deep dish pan, and a pizza peel.

According to one shopper with an outdoor pizza oven, the Cuisinart is tough to beat. Their outdoor pizza oven had “all the bells and whistles,” but they only used it “four times in five years.” With this indoor model, they’ve “used it five times over the last week,” mentioning that it’s “so easy to use.”

Other shoppers wrote that it’s “excellent,” the “perfect little oven for indoor use,” and “by far one of the best purchases I’ve made for my kitchen.” Another shopper wrote, “This pizza oven is awesome!”

Whether you’re buying it for yourself or as a gift for the pizza lover in your life, you can’t go wrong with shopping the Cuisinart Indoor Pizza Oven while it’s on sale.