Between spring cleaning and summertime adventures out on the road, a good pressure washer is an essential tool for any garage or household. Whether you’re hunting for the perfect Father’s Day gift or just need to get rid of some tough dirt, Amazon’s got an unbeatable deal on the $400 BothLin Electric Pressure Washer, now just $120 for a limited time. That’s a savings of 70%.

BothLin PW01 Electric Pressure Washer, $120 (was $400) at Amazon

This electric washer delivers up to 2,030 pounds per square inch of cleaning pressure, with a maximum flow rate of 2.5 gallons per minute. It’s equipped with a 20-foot extended hose to help you reach the highest ceilings, all the nooks and crannies in your home’s siding, the underside of your vehicle, and anything else that might be overdue for a good soaking. And the whole pressure washer weighs just 17 pounds, so it’s easy to transport, maneuver, and store.

The washer has a dual-wheel, anti-tipping base for a great balance of smooth movement and stability. And it consumes less water than a lot of competing pressure washers, so it’s a smart, eco-friendly cleaning solution for your deep-cleaning projects. It’s powered by a standard AC cable, so you can plug it in anywhere around the house or garage for instant, high-performance cleaning. BothLin offers a 180-day quality guarantee and lifetime technical support.

“This is a great power washer,” said one satisfied shopper. “There’s some assembly required, but it’s quite easy. Once it was all set up, I did a quick pass on part of my driveway with the 25-degree head, and it brought up quite a bit of dirt. After that, I moved on to my main reason for buying this: our side-by-side. Anyone that has an SxS knows how muddy they get. Using the 40-degree and then the 15-degree head to get those stubborn mud areas, I was able to get the mud off, and she’s ready for the next ride. A very good power washer — and easy to use.”

Ready to tackle the tough mud on your vehicles or siding? Or get Dad the ultimate Father's Day present?