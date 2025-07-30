



Whether you’re headed back to school in the fall, getting on a plane, or hiking the trails at your favorite national park, you’re going to need a comfy, reliable bag to carry your belongings in. And if you’re looking for a specific color or just hoping to save some money, you’re in luck.

Right now, Amazon is selling a $45 High Sierra Loop Backpack for $25, or 45% off. That’s $20 you can keep in your pocket for laundry, lunch, or lattes. The bag weighs about two pounds and has a total storage capacity of 33 liters.One reviewer called it “durable, spacious, and perfect for everyday use.”

High Sierra Loop Daypack, $25 (was $45) at Amazon

This lovely High Sierra bookbag features a main storage compartment, secondary pockets with a sleeve for your iPad or Kindle, and two accessory pockets for your smallest items. It’s also equipped with its own shock-dampening suspension system, intended to minimize the feeling of weight transfer when you’re hauling an especially heavy stack of books.

The backpack comes in just one size, measuring 19 inches long, 13.5 inches wide, and 8.5 inches thick. You can get it in about 24 different colors and styles, including black, aquamarine, flamingo swirl, navy, unicorn clouds, silver heather, and lapis. And it appears that you can get just about any style you want at the same great discount price — so you’ve got nothing to lose if bubblegum pink is your flavor of choice.

“I love having the various smaller pockets throughout the bag,” one shopper wrote. “It’s also got good suspension. The straps are extremely comfortable and can be adjusted easily. I find the bag doesn’t rub on my clothing when I have to walk longer distances. The clip on the front center can be used to hold another back, like a shopping tote, if you need to carry something while keeping your hands free. In short, this bag works for me.”

Ready to invest in the perfect backpack in your favorite color, with all the pockets, style, and storage you need? Save $20 when you bring home this High Sierra Backpack at Amazon.