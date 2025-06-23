



Summertime fun in the sun is one thing, but nothing beats the relaxing, warm ambiance of a summer night. To make these evenings more unforgettable, you’ll want the right lighting to really set the mood. Plus, outdoor lights are great for your home’s curbside appeal.

To help you cozy up your outdoor seating area, we found this 10-pack of Miusikit Solar Yard Lights for just $30. Originally priced at $50, you can save 40% on these lights at Amazon right now. They’re solar-powered, so there’s no wiring involved. And best of all, they flicker like small torches, giving you a cozy campfire vibe.

Miusikit Solar Yard Lights, $30 (was $50) at Amazon

Each light comes equipped with a 300 mAh battery and a small solar panel. The sunlight hits the panel during the day, which charges up the battery. When nighttime comes around, the lights automatically turn on, and then turn off on their own in the morning. As far as battery life goes, it depends on the season and the amount of sunlight each light’s solar panel has access to. The lights should last up to eight hours on a single charge during the summer and up to six hours during the winter.

There’s no need to worry about rain or snow, as each light is waterproof. But it’s still a good idea to bring them inside during more severe weather. You can mount them in the ground or on a wall using the included mounting hardware. Just make sure you turn them on once you’re finished setting them up.

Shoppers are impressed with how long the lights are able to stay lit and the multiple mounting options. “The lights have been very reliable this entire summer. Seem to stay lit all night long with just average sunlight to charge, which is impressive,” one wrote. “The most important feature to me was the included vertical wall side-mount option, which allowed attachment directly to the fence surrounding the pool area with no need for ground stakes whatsoever.”

Another shopper loves the relaxing glow of the lights. “I mounted these around my deck and am very pleased with how they look,” they said. “It is a soft, warm, flickering glow like a campfire. Very relaxing ambience. We have variable sunlight and the torches stay lit all night long.”

Ready to light up your outdoor space? Grab this 10-pack of Miusikit Solar Yard Lights while they’re still $30. We don’t know how long these lights will be 40% off, so if you’re in the market for some lights for your patio or deck, snag these while they’re on sale.