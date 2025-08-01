



Why we love this deal

If you want to leave a big impression on visitors to your home, there are more cost-effective ways than a new paint job or a beautifully manicured garden.

The $50 six-pack of Niorsun Solar Step Lights is on sale at Amazon for only $23, and they make your humble front porch feel like a Hollywood runway. These lights are already on sale for 50% off, but when you redeem the on-site coupon, you’ll score an additional 15% off. Just make sure to redeem it before adding the lights to your cart.

Shoppers love their dependability and longevity, saying, “They still function flawlessly after a full year of use.”

Niorsun Solar Step Lights 6-Pack, $23 (was $50) at Amazon

Why do shoppers love it

Outdoor lighting solutions usually require having a good bit of electrical knowledge or shelling out a lot of money to someone who does. The beauty of these step lights is that you can install them in minutes and then use the abundant (and free) energy the sun provides to power them. The side of these lights contains efficient solar panels that convert as little as four hours of sunlight into eight to 10 hours of operation.

While they’re made for stairs, because they’re so easy to install, you can put them just about everywhere. They fare equally well on stairs as they do on ramps and walkways. Just make sure they’re planted in a spot that gets a good amount of sunlight.

What shoppers should know

Solar Panel Size: 4.3 inches long by 2.1 inches wide.

4.3 inches long by 2.1 inches wide. Lighting: 13 LEDs, 80 lumens.

13 LEDs, 80 lumens. Battery Capacity: 800 milliamp-hours; four to five hours of sunlight converts to eight to 10 hours of runtime.

While they work best in sunlight, you don’t have to worry about protecting these lights from the rest of the elements. They’re IP67 waterproof, so they can easily withstand rain, snow, and even extreme heat. Installing them couldn’t be simpler, whether you use the included mounting tape or screws. Once installed, they require no maintenance. When it gets dark outside, they automatically flip on. Aside from making walkways look fancy, they also add an extra level of safety to your porch, so visitors don’t trip over themselves when it’s extra dark.

What shoppers are saying

“I’m very happy with these lights. They’ve been reliable, durable, and low-maintenance.”

“These are one of the best purchases I’ve made for outdoor lighting. They cast a nice, calm light and can be placed anywhere.”

“Through all kinds of weather — rain, snow, and heat — they’ve continued to function flawlessly.”

The six-pack of Niorsun Solar Step Lights retails for $50, but you can shop it at Amazon for only $23 when you redeem an additional 15% discount before adding it to your cart.

