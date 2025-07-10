



Amazon Prime Day is well underway, and it’s a great time to hunt for deep discounts on all the items you need in the warmer months of the year. Many of the deals run through the event sale’s last official day on Friday, July 11, but don’t wait too long, or you might miss out on some of the best prices of 2025. If you’re interested in shopping for home decor, there’s a great Prime-exclusive deal on a $50 Govee Smart Lamp — yours for just $25 right now.

Govee Smart Table Lamp 2, $25 (was $50) at Amazon

This 500-lumen, 1.8-pound table lamp transforms any room with its multi-color displays, smart features, and gorgeous modern design. Simply pat it to wake it up and choose from more than 64 present “scenes,” including eight music-synced modes, to set whatever vibe you’re looking for. Turn any space in the house into the perfect meditative sanctuary, dance floor, or relaxation room in seconds.

Since it’s a smart-home device, it offers integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Home for voice controls, and you can link it with HomeKit and similar platforms for maximum control. Govee offers a customizable companion app as well, so you and the family can create and save your own perfect lighting scenarios. It’s powered by a built-in electrical cord.

“This was the best find for our apartment,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s my favorite new home accessory for lighting. I can connect it with all my other Govee devices and sync them. It’s very easy to install — just one plug, and then you link it to the app. The size is perfect for setting it on any bedside table, TV stand, or small corner. The function is seamless, and it gives a very versatile look to the rest of our decor.”

Ready for a whole new mood in your bedroom, home office, or living room? Get the party started with the Govee Smart Lamp 2 and all its great smart features, 50% off during Amazon Prime Day.