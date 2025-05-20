



April showers may bring May flowers, but with those flowers come weeds — and lots of them. Weeding by hand is tedious, and most weed killers contain harsh chemicals you don’t want to spray around people and pets. The most effective way to get rid of stubborn weeds is to pull them out by the root, and we found a tool that does just that.

Papa’s Tools Weed Puller Tool is on sale for just $24 at Amazon, which is 51% off the usual $50 price. Weeding can do a number on your back, but this gardening tool allows you to pull out weeds without bending over.

Papa’s Tools Weed Puller Tool, $24 (was $50) at Amazon

This heavy-duty weed puller is built to last with a bamboo handle and steel head. The tool measures 43 inches long and has a hole on the top to easily hang the tool and stay organized. It is simple to use, and once you get the hang of it, you won’t be able to stop. All you have to do is center the tool over the weed, push into the ground using your foot, and tilt it to pull the weed. After you pull the weed, you can use the hand ejection lever or foot ejector to easily remove the weed from the tool. The best part is you don’t have to bend over and strain your back to clean up your lawn.

Reviewers can’t say enough good things about this tool, which has a total of 4.4 stars and over 380 perfect ratings.

“I can pull weeds that I’d have to dig all day to get in just a minute,” one shopper wrote. “It’s so easy to use, perfectly designed to make getting the weed out of the ground and out of the claws simple.”

“I should have bought this years ago. Best gardening tool ever,” another reviewer wrote. “Easy to use, and so much better and faster than having to bend to the ground, or be at ground level to weed the yard.”

Save yourself time and money by investing in this limited-time deal that won’t last long.