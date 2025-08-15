



Why we love this deal

Once you buy your first luxury watch and you find out what you’ve been missing, it’s hard to stop at just one. That’s especially true if your first foray into fine timepieces is a Bulova. The storied watchmaker has been helping the world keep time for over a century, and now you can be a part of that story for a fraction of the regular price.

Amazon is selling the Bulova 3-Hand Diamond Dial Watch for only $231 right now, which is 58% off the regular price of $550. If you ever wanted to wear a piece of history on your wrist, then this is the time to do so.

Bulova 3-Hand Diamond Dial Watch, $231 (was $550) at Amazon

Why do shoppers love it?

This watch has everything you could want in a high-end timepiece. In addition to the standard three-hand timekeeping design, it includes a day function, a date function, and a 24-hour dial for keeping military time. The highly accurate quartz-regulated movement can keep time with the best of them, ensuring you’re never late to that important meeting or happy hour with friends.

The beautiful blue dial is accented with small genuine diamond hour markers, giving the watch a level of sophistication not often seen at this price point. It also has a water resistance of 30 meters, so there should be no concern when washing dishes or strolling through sprinkling rain. The watch is made of stainless steel and is available in three colorways.

Details to know

Colors available: Standard blue, two-tone blue, and silver.

Standard blue, two-tone blue, and silver. Water resistance: 30 meters.

30 meters. Quartz or Mechanical? Quartz.

Amazon customers found this watch to be a winner. One said it was “such a beautiful watch,” adding, “It’s now my favorite. Simple and classy…Very nice watch to add to any collection. Very well built by a great company.”

Another shopper claimed “This timepiece is one of a kind. I collect watches and I purchased this one for my son. I will soon purchase another one for myself…the diamonds add a wonderful touch.”

If you buy now, you can get the Bulova 3-Hand Diamond Dial Watch for only $231. That’s quite a deal for an accessory that will instantly make you look and feel like a million bucks.