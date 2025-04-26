



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’ve been in the market for your first luxury watch but haven’t found the right piece at the right price, then keep reading. Bulova is a brand that has made a reputation on high-quality watchmaking for over a century. One of its most beautiful watches is currently on sale at Amazon, and this one is the gold standard in high-end timepieces.

The Bulova Rose Gold Marine Star Watch is on sale right now for only $291 The regular price of this item is $575, which means it’s currently 49% off. Inventory is dwindling as the minutes tick away, so now might be a good time to put one in your cart.

Bulova Rose Gold Marine Star Watch, $291 (was $575) at Amazon

It’s not always easy to find a watch that perfectly fits your personal style and your lifestyle. That’s not the case when it comes to choosing a Bulova watch. They are designed and manufactured with equal parts beauty and functionality. This model has a stunning rose gold-tone case with rugged black DLC accents and pushers. It also includes a waterproof black rubber strap for maximum comfort.

The watch has a water resistance rating of 100 meters, so you can have a worry-free day at the beach or the pool with your beautiful new watch. The black dial also has gold-tone accents and roman numeral indices. Inside, the watch has a highly accurate Japan-made chronograph movement that will keep you on time for years to come.

Related: Amazon is selling ‘incredibly supportive’ $70 Puma running shoes for $47, but not for long

Amazon customers were very impressed with this watch. One shared, “I’m a watch guy and I highly recommend this watch…The hands are luminous, and the roman numerals, date window, and subdials are all beautifully detailed.”

Another buyer called it “a masterpiece for any occasion,” adding that”it feels comfortable” and “looks elegant and more expensive than it costs.”

The Bulova Rose Gold Marine Star Watch is the perfect first foray into the world of luxury timepieces. At just $291, it can help you look like a million bucks, while costing you far less.