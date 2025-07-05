



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You don’t have to be “The Dude” from The Big Lebowski to understand how well a rug can tie the room together. This goes double for any deck, backyard, or patio.

The $60 Kalafun Outdoor Patio Plastic Straw Rug is on sale at Amazon for $30, making it an inexpensive way to add personality to your outdoor spaces. Shoppers love it, saying it’s “gorgeous” and “feels sturdy.”

Kalafun Outdoor Patio Plastic Straw Rug, $30 (was $60) at Amazon

This rug measures 6 feet by 9 feet, making it one sprawling mat. It’s actually two rugs in one because each side of it has a unique design. It’s made from UV-resistant and abrasion-proof materials, so you don’t have to worry about its color fading over time. This rug is not only waterproof but can also withstand lots of foot traffic and exposure to extreme heat and cold. That means that once you roll it out and find a place for it, you won’t have to worry about it. It’s a real “set it and forget it” type of rug.

Unlike an indoor fabric rug, maintaining this rug couldn’t be simpler. If it gets caked with dirt or grime, just hose it down. Its open-weave construction not only makes for a more breathable rug, but it also dries in a flash. The fact that it’s waterproof means that you can place it anywhere and everywhere. Place it on a deck underneath a dining set, underneath a grill, or even poolside. The possibilities are endless. No matter where you place it, expect to get compliments from guests. And while it comes in many different attractive colors and designs, you’ll get the best discount with the classic black and white option.

Related: Amazon is selling $86 solar-powered color-changing lights for $43, and they’re ‘perfect for upgrading the lawn’

“This was an excellent value for the price,” one shopper said. “It’s a lightweight, weather-resistant rug, and I like its intricate pattern. It’s a great buy for your outdoor space.”

The Kalafun Outdoor Patio Plastic Straw Rug retails for $60, but you can shop it at Amazon for only $30 for a limited time.