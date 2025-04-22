



Finding underwear that’s truly comfortable can be a lifelong quest, and it seems like you can never have enough good pairs in your drawer. Right now, however, Amazon has a great deal on a 7-pack of Bamboo Cool Ultra ComfortSoft Underwear, normally priced at $61, for just $26. If you’ve never bought this brand before, many reviewers recommend buying a size bigger than you normally would for the perfect fit.

Bamboo Cool boxer briefs are made of 95% bamboo rayon and 5% spandex, yielding a fabric that’s a few degrees cooler than traditional cotton underwear. Shoppers say they’re soft, breathable, and that their moisture-wicking texture works wonders for keeping the wearer dry during a hot workday. And the stretchy, no-ride-up design of the legs makes them ideal for all manner of athletic activity: baseball, football, hiking, running, skateboarding, volleyball.

Bamboo Cool Ultra ComfortSoft Underwear (7-Pack), $26 (was $61) at Amazon

“Very comfortable and cool — my new go-to underwear,” wrote one reviewer. “I opted for the suggested size, which is a size bigger than I normally wear… I really love these boxer briefs. They’re very comfortable; they don’t ride up. They stay cool and feel very good against my skin. It is highly likely that I will purchase these again, as I need more replacements for my older underwear.”

“Just buy them. The comfort is unmatched,” another shopper said. “I work in a laboratory, and it can get hot at times, but I’m not sweating it with these. The material is so silky smooth, and they don’t ride up my leg at all. Another great comfort is that at the end of the day, they don’t feel like they have gotten baggier like other brands do. The fact that they’re labeled with the days of the week along the back is also a nice, hilarious touch.”

If you’re looking for the perfect deal on a multipack of underwear, save $35 with the eco-friendly Bamboo Cool Ultra ComfortSoft boxer briefs. They’re available in assorted colors and styles, as well as sizes ranging from Small to 4X-Large.