There are plenty of ways to upgrade a cheap mattress. First, you can spruce it up with a great set of bedsheets. If you’re looking to add another level of comfort, you can add a mattress topper, which is an excellent, budget-friendly way to make your bed feel brand new.

Adding a down-filled mattress topper is a trick hotels use to make their beds feel like clouds. We found one that’s at an excellent discount when you stack coupons. The Bedsure Mattress Topper is currently on sale for $35 at Amazon when you apply a 20% coupon and sign in to redeem a bonus promo code.

Bedsure Mattress Topper, $35 (was $70) at Amazon

Bedsure Mattress Topper Amazon

The mattress topper is filled with a down alternative, which lends itself to its budget price point and also adds some ease of cleaning without losing comfort and breathability. Down tends to be more expensive and takes longer to dry. The topper measures 900 grams per square meter (GSM) thick, keeping you supported regardless of your sleep position.

The topper fits mattresses up to 21 inches thick and comes in queen, twin, twin XL, full, king, and California king sizes, all at various price points. The coupon and code still apply, which means you can upgrade every mattress in your home! The mattress topper comes in gray, in case you’re worried about staining.

Shoppers say this mattress doesn’t retain too much heat — a must-have for hot sleepers — and use it to add some comfort to traditional mattress and convertible sofa beds.

“I’ve been sleeping on it for a couple of weeks. Game changer,” one shopper writes. “I sink into it just enough. It’s supportive, yet very soft. I’m very impressed, especially since it’s only a 2-inch topper. I’ve bought foam toppers before, but I prefer the feel of this one. Love it!”

“Our king-sized mattress was so hard, and so uncomfortable,” another reviewer notes. “This mattress topper made the difference between me sleeping very little at night to sleeping like a baby! It’s so soft, it’s like sleeping on a cloud.”

Shop the Bedsure Mattress Topper for 50% off before the coupon and promo code expire.