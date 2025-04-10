



Whether you’re shopping for a great Mother’s Day gift or just want to treat yourself to something nice this spring, Amazon has a great deal on the $75 Anne Klein Diamond Dial Bangle Watch, on sale for just $20 right now.

This tasteful timepiece features a glossy black face, a single diamond accent at twelve o’clock, and a 6.75-inch band with end links that leave some room for adjustment. It runs on an LR44 battery and is generally water resistant, but it’s not waterproof enough to take swimming, for example. The watch is fully analog, with quartz movement, three hands, and a jewelry-style clasp.

Anne Klein Diamond Dial Bangle Watch, $20 (was $75) at Amazon

This particular deal is for the black-and-gold style, which goes well with black, white, yellow, and other colors. But if you’re considering another color for an occasion, you can get this same bangle watch in black-and-silver, green, rose gold, red, burgundy, tan, and other fine styles. Each looks just as lovely, though you’ll get the best price with the black-and-gold option.

“Every time I wear this watch, I always get compliments,” wrote one reviewer. “The watch itself is very durable and has not scratched; the size is perfect, with an expander included. You simply remove the watch by unclasping the clasp, and that’s it. It’s very lightweight and [makes it] easy to read the time.”

Another shopper calls it “elegant and timeless,” saying, “This Anne Klein bangle watch is stunning. The genuine diamond dial adds a touch of luxury, while the bangle design is both chic and comfortable. It’s perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions. Love the timeless elegance it brings.”

If you’re looking for something to make you or your date look extra beautiful on your next night out, the Anne Klein Diamond Dial Bangle Watch is a great choice, especially at only $20. It’s an understated, classic piece that’ll look great with your favorite black dress.