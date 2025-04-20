



The weather outside is a little less frightful, which means people want to enjoy their patios again. It’s fun to relax in the sun, but everyone needs a little shade after a while. The good news is that Amazon has the Jearey Patio Umbrella, which helps you block the sun without burning through your budget.

The nine-foot patio accessory is on sale for as low as $36. The umbrella in a rich red shade is typically listed for $77, but you can grab it right now for more than 50% off. You can find discounts on other colors of the umbrella, including Apple Green, Royal Blue, and even patterned with blue-green stripes. Whatever color you choose, you’ll get the same expansive coverage and adjustable tilt to keep you cool in your own backyard.

Jearey 9 Foot Patio Umbrella, $36 (was $77) at Amazon

The umbrella features a double layer vent to allow heat to circulate and reduce wind pressure on the rougher days outside. You can use the button tile system to move and secure the umbrella at any angle at which the sun is beaming down on you. If you want to adjust the height or pack it up for the day, the easy-grip crank system makes it a breeze. The umbrella itself can offer coverage for up to six standard chairs and a table, while the iron pole promises less swaying and sturdy support on windier days.

Amazon shoppers don’t throw shade on this umbrella—quite the opposite, courtesy of its 2,900 five star ratings. One customer found the umbrella to be “easy to put up” with “very vibrant” colors. Another found the umbrella “blends with [their] backyard table and chairs,” while a third shopper found it “opens/closes/tilts easily.”

One customer found the nine-foot umbrella “perfect” for their eight-foot picnic table. “Everybody is shaded while we have lunch,” they added. “Love it.”

Spring is in the air and summer is around the corner, so be prepared for the outdoors with this Jearey patio umbrella. The colors help make the rest of your patio furniture pop, while its build promises wide coverage and a user-friendly design. See the umbrella for yourself before the sun sets on these savings.