



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Fitness trackers are not all the same. Runners, specifically, have special requirements for their smartwatches that not all devices can accommodate. Fortunately, some of the best fitness tracking smartwatches are sold by Amazon, and one of them has shoppers running to buy it while the discount lasts.

The Fitpolo Fitness Tracker Smartwatch is just $42 right now. When you apply the 30% off clippable coupon prior to checkout, you get a total of 54% off the regular price of $91. This smartwatch can do just about anything you might need, and that includes saving you money at the moment.

Fitpolo Fitness Tracker Smartwatch, $42 (was $91) at Amazon

The features of this smartwatch can keep you in shape both physically and mentally with a host of fitness tracking and organization features. The oversized, full-color touchscreen is easy to maneuver and highly visible. The watch includes a step counter, oxygen level sensor, heart rate monitor, and sleep tracker. It also connects to your smartphone and can upload all of your workout data.

Aside from the fitness functions, this watch has all the functionality you’d expect from a high-end smartwatch. It allows you to send and receive text messages as well as manage your phone calls. The IP68 waterproof rating means you can wear it in almost any weather without worrying about water damage. The watch is also available in three fun colorways, so there’s one for everybody’s tastes.

Related: Amazon is selling ‘awesome’ $50 smart glasses with built-in speakers for $30, and the ‘sound quality is great’

Fitness buffs and office-dwellers alike loved this smartwatch. One Amazon shopper said they were “immediately impressed” by this watch before adding that it’s an affordable “version of some of the more expensive smartwatches…I’d say this watch is more akin to a Garmin Forerunner.”

A different buyer said, “This watch is a gem! It even has more features than I realized when I purchased it…Several people have complimented me on it, and my daughter liked it so much, she purchased one. This watch has exceeded my expectations.”

Whether you want to start your fitness journey or simply need to organize your daily life, the Fitpolo Fitness Tracker Smartwatch can make it happen. Just clip the coupon and you get it for only $42. It’s best to do so sooner rather than later, lest they run out!