



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Watches can have simple designs meant to just tell you the time. If you need to know a little more, you can always grab a chronograph to have a watch and a stopwatch in the same gadget. The good news is that Amazon is selling a Fossil Nate Quartz Chronograph Watch at a timely discount.

Normally priced at $180, this hefty stainless steel accessory is now available for $98. That discount is for the all-black model, but you can also find savings on the watch in three other styles: silver, smoke gray, and black with a leather band. Whatever style you pick, the Fossil watch will surely stand out with anything you wear.

Fossil Nate Quartz Chronograph Watch, $98 (was $180) at Amazon

The Fossil Nate features a 50-millimeter case with a scratch-resistant crystal lens and a 24-millimeter wide band. The Quartz movement allows you to get accurate time-telling, stopwatch functionality, and date identification. You can see all of that on its sizable display and customizable band. Though not for diving, you can wear the watch in up to 165 feet of water. If you’re staying on land this summer, the chronograph works with laid-back t-shirts or sharp suits for whatever occasion you’re heading to.

More than 1,700 Amazon customers gave the Nate five-star ratings and reviews. One shopper said the watch was “beautiful,” while another said the watch was “comfortable and attracts attention.” A different shopper said the watch was “big, sturdy, rugged” and “fit [their] wrist perfectly.” Another said the Nate was one of their “very favorite watches” and was made of “high-quality” materials. A final reviewer said the watch “goes with everything” and works day and night.

The Fossil Nate Quartz Chronograph Watch is a great accessory to add to your wardrobe. It has a significant look, fits with anyone’s style, and is promised to withstand the wear and tear of daily usage. Get it at Amazon before time runs out on the savings.