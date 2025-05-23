



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

For many, keeping accurate time and keeping in fashion are of equal importance. Those are the people who find Bulova to be the perfect watchmaker for their needs. The brand has built a reputation over the past century and a half as a company that values both quality and style in its products. That’s why we’re so hyped to share a beautiful Bulova timepiece that’s currently on sale at Amazon.

The Bulova Classic Wilton Roman Numeral Watch is available right now for just $280. That’s a discount of 47% off the original $525 price tag. Don’t you think it’s time you treated yourself to a new watch?

Bulova Classic Wilton Roman Numeral Watch, $280 (was $525) at Amazon

This watch offers the perfect blend of functionality and style. It has a classic three sub-dial chronograph design. The multi-textured dial has depth and style, accented by the large Roman numeral indices. Luminous hands and hour markers make the watch incredibly legible, even in low-light situations.

Powering this stylish piece is high-accuracy Japan-made quartz-regulated movement that will keep you on-time for years to come. Its 30 meters of water resistance means that you can feel comfortable washing the dishes with this lovely piece with no fear of water damage. The small date window adds another layer of functionality to the watch that many similar models don’t offer.

Related: Amazon is selling ‘intuitive’ $130 4K night vision binoculars for only $70, and they have ‘crystal clear’ images

Amazon customers were very pleased with this watch. One said it was “quality luxury at an affordable price,” adding, “Fantastic watch. Got several compliments already. Bulova never disappoints.”

Another called it “my favorite watch,” also claiming it was “fantastic.” They continued on to say, “This is an absolutely beautiful watch…This has quickly become my everyday wear.”

The Bulova Classic Wilton Roman Numeral Watch will get you the best kind of attention. That’s a big benefit for just $280. This might just be your best chance to get a new luxury timepiece at a reasonable price.