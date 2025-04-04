



The right area rug in the right space can completely alter the mood of a home or business. They bring color, comfort, and even inspire conversation, but the best, softest rugs can get pricey. If your living room’s in desperate need of an upgrade, you could do a lot worse than the lovely $640 Safavieh Charleston Collection Area Rug, on sale for just $165 at Amazon.

Safavieh Charleston Collection 8′ x 10′ Area Rug, $165 (was $640) at Amazon

Measuring 10 feet by 8 feet, this gorgeous stain-resistant rug is woven from durable synthetic fibers. Its abstract, distressed design ought to look great in most living rooms, bedrooms, or dining areas — and it’ll hold up well to mishaps from children and pets, so long as you clean it gently with a small amount of detergent.

The color is a tasteful mix of navy and gray, and it’s got a rubber backing to keep it flat and prevent slipping. “The pattern and weave of this rug is beautiful,” one satisfied reviewer wrote.

“I have purchased several Safavieh rugs, and this one is definitely my favorite,” said another. “The colors are so pretty, and the rug is very well-made and so soft. I get a lot of compliments on it.” If you find yourself wanting a different color or size, you’ll likely pay a different price, but the Charleston Collection rugs are available in at least 13 sizes and 4 unique patterns.

When you find your home or office in need of a change, a beautiful rug is the perfect place to start — and you don’t have to go over budget to find the right one. At 74% off, Safavieh’s Charleston Collection rug will bring plenty of warmth and coziness to the rest of your decor.