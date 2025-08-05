



When it’s time to buy a gift for the guy who has everything, we sometimes default to the tried and true: the leather wallet, the money clip, and the watch. And these are classic gift ideas for good reason. No one’s going to be disappointed with a gorgeous new watch. But with so many brands and price points to choose from, finding the right watch can be overwhelming, and you’d hate to overpay.

If you’re looking for a watch with a classic look — something relaxed that’ll go with just about any outfit — Amazon has an answer. Right now, you can snag a beautiful $140 Timex Waterbury Classic 40 for just $81.

Timex Waterbury Classic 40, $81 (was $140) at Amazon

This timeless-looking Timex watch features a dark navy-and-white dial with a date window, full markers with Arabic numbers, and an adjustable 20-millimeter leather strap. It has a stainless steel case, an adjustable buckle closure, and a 30-minute chronograph that marks down to the twentieth of a second. With its glass crystal, light-up dial, and sporty design, it’s the kind of timepiece that looks equally great with a sportcoat, a suit, a leather jacket, or a plain white T-shirt.

The Waterbury Classic is water-resistant up to 100 feet down, so it’s safe if you get splashed or rained on, but it’s not a watch you’d want to keep submerged or take swimming. The full watch weighs 1.6 ounces, includes a display case, and runs on a single lithium battery.

“This is a surprisingly fine watch,” wrote one reviewer. “It has some features that, while not flashy, show the care and thoughtfulness that’s gone into the design and engineering. There’s a small dial to track seconds, which is always active, and there is another dial to register fractions of a second when the chronograph feature is activated. There’s also an excellent backlight feature, which I’ve found to be more effective than conventional ones.”

Whether you’re shopping for a timeless men’s watch to give as a gift or something sporty you can wear all the time yourself, save 42% on the Timex Waterbury Classic Watch at Amazon.