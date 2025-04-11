



One of the most fun things about watch collecting is how it encourages self expression. Sometimes, you may want to wear a sober and serious watch for a formal event, while other days, you may prefer something a little more interesting. If it’s a fun look you’re after, then Amazon has what you need. We just found a bright and lively Bulova watch on sale, and this one will surely make an impression at the beach and beyond.

The Bulova Marine Star Series A Automatic Watch is on sale for just $324 right now. That’s an impressive 46% off the regular price of $595. Don’t miss this chance to start (or add to) your luxury watch collection with a dose of summer fun.

Bulova Marine Star Series A Automatic Watch, $324 (was $595) at Amazon

This watch is a winner with watch nerds and newbies alike. Aesthetically, it’s all about keeping you interested. It has a beautiful textured dial with Roman numeral indices. The open-heart design allows you to see the inner workings of the impressive automatic movement. The orange silicone strap is attractive and has the added benefit of extra comfort. With 200 meters of water resistance, you can take this watch swimming without worrying about water damage.

On the inside, the aforementioned automatic movement keeps highly accurate time and runs simply due to the motion of your hand. This means you never have to worry about buying a new battery because the battery is you! If you’ve never owned an automatic watch before, you’ve been missing out. This is your perfect opportunity to join the club, and we think you may never go back to a battery-powered watch again.

Amazon customers were very pleased with this watch. One described it as “a beautifully-designed watch,” adding, “the vibrant strap pops and is durable, comfortable, and lightweight, making it a watch that can easily be worn all day long.”

Another called it “quite the eye-catcher” and said, “I like a pop of color occasionally that is bold…Great summer watch.”

If you want a watch that’s fun, functional, and full of personality, then the Bulova Marine Star Series A Automatic Watch is for you. You can get it now for just $324, but that price may not last. We suggest getting one before time runs out.