You might not think so, but there are different kinds of ice cubes that work best with your favorite drinks. The best of the bunch? Nugget ice cubes. Taller and thicker than the average ice chips, they last through the hottest summer days. You can get those nuggets in your own home thanks to this Aeitto Nugget Ice Maker, now on sale at Amazon.

Typically listed for $600, the retailer is offering the sleek appliance, which can produce 55 pounds of ice a day, for half off at $300. It may look like a hefty machine, but it can easily be moved to your kitchen countertop, garage, or any other space you need immediate ice. It’s easy to operate and maintain for this summer and beyond.

Aeitto Nugget Ice Maker, $300 (was $600) at Amazon

The Aeitto features a 3.2-pound ice basket and a 3.6-liter water tank at its front base, promising that a hefty amount of ice is available on top while plenty more can be made. Ice can be released every five minutes via its powerful compressor, while the machine’s induction infrared sensors keep it from overflowing and resumes making ice 30 minutes after the level drops below the sensors. Best of all, the Aeitto model has an auto-cleaning feature that removes limescale from the ice and water tanks to keep things fresh.

Plenty of Amazon customers have praised the Aeitto ice maker for its user-friendly features and intuitive design. One shopper said it’s “super easy to use and makes ice really fast,” also appreciating its “sleek” look and how it runs “pretty quietly.” Another called the Aeitto “very practical and convenient,” thanks to its “compact” design. A different customer called the machine “a great addition” to their home with a design that “looks sleek and fits well in [their] kitchen.”

The Aeitto Nugget Ice Maker helps you save money and keep cool at lightning speed. You’ll have lasting ice nuggets on the hottest summer days and never have to worry about cleaning the machine through the season. It’s a true bargain that won’t last long, so check out Amazon before the deal goes cold.