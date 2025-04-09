



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Your favorite family photos, essential documents, important emails, and other critical information can be found on your phone. The smartphone has transformed the way we live, from quickly getting directions to a restaurant, to streaming your favorite shows, to pulling up plane tickets when traveling.

Since smartphones are vital for getting through most days, it can become a huge problem when your battery begins to drain. A convenient solution to this problem is a portable charger. One such option is the Chusii MagSafe Portable Charger, which is currently on sale at Amazon. Normally sold for $80, right now shoppers can get the compact charger for just $20.

Chusii MagSafe Portable Charger, $20 (was $80) at Amazon

There are many things to love about this power bank, but the best feature is its MagSafe abilities. For those unfamiliar with MagSafe technology, it refers to the magnetic charging ports found on Apple devices. These magnets allow you to securely attach compatible items, like phone chargers, power banks, and even some accessories, like wallets or PopSockets. The MagSafe charger works with iPhone 12 to iPhone 15 variations (as well as some Android models) — and since no cords are needed, you simply touch it to the back of your phone to attach it and begin charging.

One shopper wrote, “My wife and I absolutely love this MagSafe portable charger! The battery provides plenty of power to keep my phone charged throughout the day, and the wireless charging is super convenient — just snap it on and go. It’s compact, well-built, and incredibly useful. If you’re looking for a reliable and feature-packed MagSafe power bank, this is the one to get!”

Related: Amazon is selling ‘impressive’ $330 smart glasses with Alexa for just $180, and they have built-in speakers

On top of the convenient MagSafe function, the power bank provides a massive amount of juice and the ability to charge multiple devices at once. The battery has a 12,000 milliampere-hour capacity, which roughly equates to 800 phone charging cycles when fully powered. You’ll also find built-in USB-C and USB-A ports to charge multiple devices simultaneously. As a bonus, the battery pack also has a kickstand to better hold your phone or to set it up sideways to watch videos.

Over 1,100 shoppers have given this handy power bank a perfect five-star review. One shopper wrote, “I recently got this portable charger and so far, it’s been a game changer! This charger is compact, lightweight, and can easily fit in my bag or even my pocket. It has a sleek design and is durable, with a matte finish that doesn’t show fingerprints.”

Another reviewer said, “I am so impressed with this magnetic portable battery charger! The magnetic feature is incredibly strong and holds my phone securely while charging. The kickstand is a game changer for hands-free use, allowing me to watch videos or follow recipes without worrying about holding my phone. The battery life is fantastic — it lasts for hours, even with heavy usage, and charges my phone quickly. The compact design is great for carrying around, and I love that it’s easy to take anywhere.”

The Chusii MagSafe Portable Charger won’t be available at the low price of $20 for long. Add it to your cart now to secure the savings and to have battery power for your devices whenever and wherever you need it.