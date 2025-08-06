



Whether your current computer’s on its last legs or you’re headed to college in the fall, a new laptop may be in your immediate future. Shopping for a new PC can be intimidating — you want something powerful, something a little bit future-proof, and compatible with any software you plan on using. And it can get expensive. Fortunately, these days you don’t have to break the bank to get a fantastic computer that’ll last you for years to come.

In fact, Amazon is currently selling a $2,399 Dell Inspiron 15 touchscreen laptop for just $649. That’s a 73% discount, for an incredible $1,750 off the retail price.

Dell Inspiron 15 with Windows 11 Pro S, $649 (was $2,399) at Amazon

If you need a sturdy, powerful student laptop or work computer, this 2025 version of the Dell Inspiron 15 will serve you well. It’s got a 15.6-inch, high-definition touchscreen display for a perfect marriage of practical everyday clarity and ease of use (its 1080p resolution is the same as a Blu-ray or most of the content on Netflix, for example). And it’s powered by a 13th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor, so you can be sure it’ll handle the vast majority of everyday work tasks with outstanding speed and responsiveness.

It’s equipped with 32 gigabytes of RAM, an integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics co-processor, and a full terabyte of SSD storage space. It also comes bundled with an 8-in-1 adapter for HDMI input, a USB Type-C port, two larger USB 3.0 ports, an SD card reader, and a microSD slot.

The laptop itself features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, a Bluetooth wireless card, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, a USB Type-C port, a USB 2.0 port, another HDMI input, a classic 3.5-millimeter headphone jack, and an SD memory-card reader. If you plan on using a lot of really demanding video-effects software or streaming high-performance gameplay, you may run into compatibility issues, but these specs will be more than capable for the vast majority of users who want a fast, reliable work laptop or college computer that’ll hold up for a long time.

Ready to head back to school or start the next chapter of your career with a computer you can get excited about? Save 73% on a Dell Inspiron 15 laptop with Windows 11 Pro S at Amazon.