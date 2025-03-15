



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Have you ever gone on a trip, indulged in a little shopping, and found yourself coming back with more than you came with? Well, it’s a tale as old as time, and there’s one travel essential that can help. Rather than using standard luggage, invest in an expandable carry-on that gives you a little extra wiggle room exactly when you need it. Luckily, we found the perfect option, and the sale price almost seems too good to be true.

The Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On is on sale at Amazon for only $54. With a massive 61% discount, you’re going to want to jump on this sale before it ends.

Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On, $54 (was $140) at Amazon

If you’ve ever needed a reliable and affordable carry-on, this is it. The 20-inch luggage has four spinner wheels that make it easy to glide and maneuver, along with an ergonomic telescoping handle. The interior is lined and has multiple pockets for added organization. With wheels, it measures 13.5 inches long, 9 inches wide, and 22 inches tall, which meets most U.S. airline carry-on size restrictions.

Made of Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), this hardside carry-on is lightweight and durable. In fact, it’s so durable that one Amazon shopper claims they’ve had theirs for a decade.

Originally reviewed in 2015, the customer said that the carry-on is “fantastic” in terms of quality, durability, and how “lightweight” it is. They then updated their review years later.

Related: Coach Outlet is selling customer-favorite bags for up to 70% off, and our favorites start at just $98

“I have had this carry-on for an entire decade now! I’ve bumped the rating up to five stars because of its resilience and durability. I’ve flown around the world to several countries several times with it (and it has the scars to prove it) and it has not failed me once,” they said.

Other shoppers emphasized that the carry-on is “durable” and has become a travel “go-to” for many.

As a customer-favorite that’s on sale for only $54, the Rockland Melbourne Hardside Expandable Carry-On is an excellent choice to take on your next trip.