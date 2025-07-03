



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Vacation isn’t just about exploring new places; it’s also an occasion to unwind and relax. Preparing for your travels should also be stress-free, and this starts with luggage that adds convenience to your trip.

If you’re in need of some new travel gear, we’ve found a stellar deal at Amazon you won’t want to miss. The Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set, which normally retails for $699, has been discounted to just $280. By taking 60% off the original price, shoppers can save over $400 on the bundle of rolling suitcases.

Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set, $280 (was $699) at Amazon

This set has just about every size of suitcase you could need for a getaway. It includes a 20-inch carry-on, which fits in an overhead bin and meets the requirements for domestic flights, a medium 24-inch suitcase, and a large 28-inch suitcase — all of which have 360-degree spinner wheels for easy gliding. The two larger options have added security with TSA combination locks, while the smallest option has a handy built-in USB charging port.

One shopper wrote, “Best luggage I have ever owned! The luggage still looks brand new, even after going on four different flights.”

Samsonite is known for its impressive quality, and these suitcases deliver on that reputation. The hardshell construction uses durable, scratch-resistant polycarbonate to keep your belongings protected and keep the luggage looking top-notch. You can pack extra with the expandable design, but the packing still stays nice and organized with interior dividers and cross-straps. On top of that, you can feel confident in your purchase with Samsonite’s 10-year warranty.

Related: Michael Kors Outlet is selling a ‘beautiful’ $398 crossbody bag for just $59 that shoppers call ‘the perfect size’

One shopper said, “The three sizes are perfect for any and all travels. We used them on a 10-day cruise, and they held everything beautifully. Driving them around the airport was fantastically easy. They are light enough that even I can lift them, and I’m a 74-year-old! They withstood four airline flights, cruise ship loading, and unloading. On top of all that, they just look good.”

Another reviewer wrote, “Love these. The color is beautiful, and they are also very strong and durable while being lightweight. The zip divider and pocket inside make these far superior to similar suitcases.”

Add the Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Luggage 3-Piece Set to your cart while it’s still available for just $280. This incredible deal is only running for a limited time.