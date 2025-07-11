



Need a new dress that can handle the summer heat? Listen up because we have the find for you. Among thousands of Amazon Prime Day deals, we found the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe, and it costs less than $15.

Right now, the Bkrive V-Neck Summer Dress is 50% off. Originally $25, you can get what shoppers call a “summer go-to dress” for only $13.

Bkrive Summer Dress, $13 (was $25) at Amazon

This dress has a stunning and “very flattering” V-neckline and a simple silhouette that you can wear to all of your summer outings. Shoppers say it’s “super comfortable,” from its “buttery-smooth and lightweight” material to the two added side slits for extra flow and movement. Pair this dress with a nice crossbody bag and cute sandals, or wear it as a cover-up at the beach; either way, it makes a “great throw-on dress for everyday” use. You can get the dress in various solid colorways and a range of sizes. With this sale price, you might as well stock up on all of your favorite colors.

“This is the perfect dress for summer! It can be dressed up or down,” a reviewer said, adding that the material is “soft and comfy.” They also added that the dress is “loose-fitting” and “lightweight, which makes it perfect for warm weather.” They “liked it so much,” they “bought it in two other colors.”

“This dress is so cute! The material is super soft, and it fits really well. It is not clingy and feels nice and cool on a hot Summer day,” one shopper said.

The Bkrive V-Neck Summer Dress is only $13, but it won’t be for long. Shop this Prime Day deal while you still can.