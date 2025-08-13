



If you’re looking to add a bit of warmth and comfort to your home decor, the tried-and-true rug can do wonders for any room or entryway. If you have a lot of different styles of furniture and wall ornamentation, a decorative rug can do a lot to bring a sense of unity to the room. If you just want a soft place to wipe your shoes, something with an appropriate weight and thickness can also go a long way. And you’ll want to pay close attention to the dimensions of the rug you’re buying, as that will have a big impact on the look of your floor.

If you’re looking for something fairly small to start with, Amazon has a great deal on the $20 Champlant Entryway Rug. Right now, it can be yours for just $10, or 50% off.

Champlant Entryway Rug, $10 (was $20) at Amazon

Champlant sells at least 35 different patterns on Amazon, with sizes ranging from 2 by 3 feet to 10 by 14 feet, but this particular deal is for the 2 by 3-foot black-and-purple khaki entryway rug. These 1.3-pound Moroccan rugs are machine-woven from a polyester faux wool, with a low pile height that keeps them from becoming a tripping hazard. They also feature a non-slip rubber backing, stain resistance, and a retro floral pattern.

The ultra-thin pile makes it easy for robot vacuums to navigate over and around the rug, and debris like pet hair, dander, and dirt from your shoes shouldn’t get trapped in the carpet fibers. These are machine-washable as well. In this small size, the rug works great for entryways, closets, bedrooms, dining rooms, and anywhere else you want to add a bit of decorative charm.

“This rug is gorgeous and so soft,” said one reviewer. “The rubber backing keeps our dogs from nesting it up in a ball, and it was simple to lay down. The creases from the packaging disappeared after a couple of days; we have it on laminate flooring, and it stays put. I’d buy more of them for our other rooms.”

If this particular rug doesn’t suit your home as well as you’d like, you can find some other decent discounts on Champlant’s other styles and sizes, too. Amazon also has great deals on brands like Ruugme, PureCozy, Loongrug, and more.

If you’re looking for a thin, decorative rug with a no-slip backing, the Champlant Entryway Rug ought to do nicely. Normally priced at $20, it can be yours today for just $10.