



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

If you’re looking for a new watch, it can be dizzying to look through all the different models and faces. For all that modern timepieces can do, sometimes you just want something that can tell you when it’s time for lunch. The good news is that Amazon has a Citizen Classic Quartz Watch on sale at a discount that comes as perfect timing for your wallet.

Normally priced at $180, this stainless steel watch is now available for $90. You can get it with a silver-tone bracelet and white dial, or in all black for 38% off at $124. Both styles have the same stripped-down style that accentuates any outfit you step out in day or night.

Citizen Classic Stainless Steel Quartz Watch, $90 (was $180) at Amazon

The Citizen Classic stands out on any wrist thanks to its eye-catching stainless steel case and glistening wristband. The beaming white dial is accentuated with black accents on its hands and surrounding outer cover. You’ll always have the most accurate time on your wrist thanks to its reliable quartz movement. That ability is packed neatly into the 42-millimeter case that slides easily onto your wrist. If you’re looking for a simple and clean design in a watch, the Citizen Classic fits the bill.

Related: Nordstrom Rack is selling a ‘high-quality’ $160 Fossil watch for $96, and shoppers say it’s ‘impressive’

Quite a few Amazon shoppers have given this Citizen watch five-star ratings and reviews. One customer called the Classic “simple and handsome,” while another added that it was a “sharp-looking watch.” A different customer said it “fits the wrist perfectly,” making it an “excellent watch.” One shopper said the Classic “looks and runs great,” while another added that it “works well and is easy to read.”

It’s tough to beat the design and style of the Citizen Classic Quartz Watch. It looks incredible without being too busy or too hefty for the wrist. Get one today at Amazon before the clock strikes midnight on this discount.