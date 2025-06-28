



If you are tossing and turning at night, before investing in a new mattress, try adding a topper for some extra comfort. A good mattress topper can transform an old mattress into a plush sleeping oasis, and right now, Amazon’s bestselling option is on sale for just $40.

Originally $70, the Niagara Sleep Solution Queen Mattress Topper is on sale for only $40 right now and it has over 22,000 perfect ratings. More than 10,000 of them have been purchased in the past month, so we recommend adding one to your cart before it sells out. One reviewer even wrote that the mattress topper was “so comfortable” that they “slept like a baby.” This 43% savings is available for the queen size; however, multiple other sizes are also on sale and are great for college dorms, sleeper sofas, and even RVs.

Niagara Sleep Solution Queen Size Mattress Topper, $40 (was $75) at Amazon

This mattress topper is made of viscose derived from bamboo and designed to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer. It is labeled as Oeko-Tex certified, meaning it has been tested for over 100 harmful substances. There are deep pockets that stretch up to 20 inches to fit on most mattresses, and the mattress topper measures 80 inches long and 60 inches wide. Cleaning is simple and easy, as the mattress topper is machine-washable in cold water and can be tumble-dried.

The Niagara Sleep Solution Mattress Topper is described as thick, soft, light, and fluffy. It has over 22,000 perfect ratings, and more than 2,000 reviews mention comfort. Another shopper called the mattress topper “ultra soft” and said it has “transformed” their sleep. “It stays cool and sweat-absorbent throughout the night, providing extra comfort,” they wrote.

Between the excellent reviews, the “Amazon’s Choice” label, and its $40 price tag, this mattress topper is a no-brainer to add to your Amazon cart.