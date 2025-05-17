



Pickleball has seen a surge in popularity in the last couple of years, becoming one of the fastest-growing sports in America. According to USA Pickleball, there are now over 15,900 courts nationwide.

If you haven’t gotten into the sport yet, now is your chance! This set of Selkirk Sport Pickleball Paddles is on sale at Amazon for just $48, which is a 52% discount from the original price of $100. Not only will you have two durable paddles to play with, but it also comes with three pickleballs and a carry bag.

Selkirk Sport Pickleball Set, $48 (was $100) at Amazon

These pickleball paddles are made with a fiberglass face and have an ultra-comfort grip that absorbs sweat. Each one weighs less than half a pound and is great for players at any level. The balls are crack-resistant and designed for both indoor and outdoor use. The carry bag fits two paddles and has an exterior pocket for items like your keys or a water bottle.

This fun and colorful set of pickleball paddles has over 2,800 perfect ratings and a total of 4.6 stars at Amazon, with multiple reviewers saying they’re great for beginners.

“The grip is perfect and the control and ease of the paddle is everything a beginner needs,” one reviewer wrote. “The set of paddles is durable and very lightweight. The game is much easier to play with lightweight paddles.”

Another shopper said, “The paddles are a great choice, well designed and constructed…You will not be disappointed. If you are new to the sport, get a set.”

With a savings of over 50%, this limited-time deal is a great find if you have been thinking about getting into the sport of pickleball competitively or just for fun.