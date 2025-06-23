



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Just about everything is becoming cordless, including vacuums. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, though. Dragging a cluster of cords around while you’re trying to vacuum is annoying, and the constant hopping between power outlets gets really old. A cordless vacuum eliminates all those inconveniences. They’re battery-powered, rechargeable, and can be just as powerful as their corded counterparts.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that vacuums are notoriously expensive. Thankfully, you won’t have to pay full price this time around. We found this $110 Suirviz Cordless Vacuum for just $60 at Amazon. It works on carpet and hardwood floors, and includes a washable HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of all dust and dirt particles, according to the manufacturer.

Suirviz Cordless Vacuum, $68 (was $110) at Amazon

One of the best features about this stick vacuum is that it stands upright by itself, so you don’t have to prop it up against the wall (or accidentally drop it) while you’re cleaning. The stick’s height is adjustable, too, up to 21.6 inches. And for such a small vacuum, it’s pretty powerful, with a rated suction power of 40,000 pascals (Pa). As far as the battery life goes, the vacuum lasts up to 35 minutes on a single charge, or up to 15 minutes in the turbo mode.

The vacuum comes with three attachments. You get a motorized brush for cleaning floors, a crevice brush for narrow gaps and corners, and a 2-in-1 brush for upholstery and delicate surfaces. There’s also a green LED light on the motorized brush, allowing you to spot dust or dirt in darker spaces.

Related: Amazon is selling a ‘very sleek’ $495 watch for only $110 that shoppers say has a ‘premium feel’

One shopper was pleasantly surprised at the versatility of the vacuum. “What impressed me most is the range of places this thing can go. Between the crevice tool and the 2-in-1 brush, I’ve cleaned everything from under the fridge to my car’s floor mats to the stairs without lugging anything heavy or messing with cords,” they said.

Another was impressed by the vacuum’s power and lightweight design. “I’ve been using this vacuum for a few weeks now and I’m really impressed,” they wrote. “It’s lightweight, easy to maneuver, and the suction power is amazing. It picks up everything from pet hair to crumbs on both carpet and hard floors. The LED light is a great bonus – it helps spot hidden dirt under furniture. I also love how it stands on its own and converts easily to a handheld.”

Cordless stick vacuums are more convenient than traditional vacuums, and just as powerful. If you’re thinking about buying one, consider grabbing this $110 Suirviz Cordless Vacuum on sale for only $60 at Amazon. This deal won’t last forever, so snag it while you can.