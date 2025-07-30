



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s happened to all of us — you take out your phone to look at maps or take a photo, but as soon as you press the button, it doesn’t turn on. You forgot to charge it last night! Having a dead phone in the middle of your errands or travels can be frustrating, but you can prevent it from happening with a convenient portable charger.

Amazon is selling a $160 Matast Magnetic Portable Charger for $29, and it’s a bundle of savings. Charge your iPhone, Android, and other devices with wireless magnetic charging, or your non-Magsafe compatible devices, such as earbuds or other items, with wired charging. The slim design makes it easy to take with you wherever you go, and you can even charge it on the go if you attach the magnet to your phone and then just slip it into your bag. With the intelligent safety system, you won’t have to worry about your device overheating or overcharging. The MagSafe charging is compatible with any device that supports wireless charging.

Matast Magnetic Portable Charger, $29 (was $160) at Amazon

This power bank offers up to three full iPhone charges on one battery, making it a great daily option, and it has a digital display that shows the remaining battery life. Plus, with the MagSafe design, you can even charge your phone and other items while the portable charger is charging. It’s lightweight and small enough to fit into your pocket, purse, backpack, or even a fanny pack.

Related: Amazon is selling an ‘excellent’ $200 smartwatch for $25, and shoppers say they ‘love it’

This power bank receives great reviews, with one shopper saying, “It’s lightweight and easy to carry. It charges my devices efficiently and fits well in my bag and my pocket, making it ideal for daily or travel.” Another buyer said it’s the “best power bank charger, it’s a must-have for everyone. It’s cute and easy to store.”

The Matast Magnetic Portable Charger is a great accessory to have for just about anyone with a phone. It’s compact, easy to use, and can charge multiple devices at once. It fits seamlessly into your pocket or bag and can charge on the go without worrying about overheating. This is a powerful deal, so grab it before it sells out!