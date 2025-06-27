



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Summer is heating up and we can’t take our home air conditioner everywhere. There are plenty of other ways to stay cool in the hotter days of the season, a few of which can help you save money too. For example, the Brigin Evaporative Air Cooler is a neat portable fan on sale at Amazon for a breezy discount.

Typically listed for $70, this travel-ready accessory is now on sale for $41. You’ll find that discount on the cooling fan in both its gray and blue models. Whatever color you pick, you’re getting an intuitive gadget that crafts cool air wherever you put it.

Brigin Evaporative Air Cooler, $41 (was $70) at Amazon

The Brigin can serve as more than just a fan; you can turn it into a humidifier if you add water to its 34-ounce top tank, or an air cooler when you add water on top and ice to its bottom tank. You can choose from three fan speeds whether you need an easy breeze or a blast of cool air, along with two cooling sprays for extra relief from the heat. The best part of the fan is its portability, being a little over 11 inches tall and seven inches wide with a neat handle on its top making it easy to carry around. It also features a USB-C port on its back so you can plug it into a wall outlet, portable battery, car charger, and even your laptop if you want to keep cool at your work desk.

Numerous Amazon customers appreciated the cooling fan for its intuitive design and breezy feel. One shopper liked the “lightweight” build of the Brigin and called it an “absolute must-have for the summer.” A different shopper said it was “compact” and “works really well,” adding that it’s “definitely a great buy for staying cool in the warmer months.” Another customer said it was “perfect for personal use” and appreciated the “convenient” built-in timer. A different shopper called the design “super practical” and its built-in LED lights “very pretty” for night use.

The Brigin Evaporative Air Cooler is the best way to beat the heat without breaking your summer budget. It has more than one way to keep you cool while also being ready to go anywhere you go. Get it at Amazon for this amazing discount before the savings get blown away.