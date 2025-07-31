



Why we love this deal

This summer has been a hot one thus far, with record-breaking heat waves around the country. For those who find it difficult to stay cool at night, no matter the season, these high temperatures make it even more challenging. However, with the right cooling blanket, you can achieve a cooler and comfier slumber.

One highly rated cooling comforter on Amazon is currently 50% off. Shoppers can score the queen-size Vine Voice Cooling Blanket Comforter, which normally retails for $140, for just $70 for a limited time.

Vine Voice Cooling Blanket Comforter, $70 (was $140) at Amazon

Why do shoppers love it?

Offering an instant 4 degrees Fahrenheit decrease for a cooling effect, this bedding provides a more comfortable sleeping experience for those who get overheated. Crafted with an innovative nylon fabric that’s cooler and more absorbent than cotton or silk materials, the final result is also super soft, fluffy, and cozy. As a bonus, this item can be used as a comforter or a blanket.

One shopper wrote, “This is by far the best blanket I’ve ever purchased. It is weighted just enough and is perfect for hot sleepers. The material is luxurious and so soft.”

“This cooling comforter is a lifesaver for summer!” said a second reviewer. “I tend to sweat easily at night, and this blanket really keeps me cool and comfortable. It’s lightweight, super soft, and genuinely cooling. I’ve been sleeping much better since I started using it.”

What shoppers should know

Dimensions: The full/queen-size blanket measures 90 inches long by 90 inches wide.

The full/queen-size blanket measures 90 inches long by 90 inches wide. Sizes: The comforter comes in twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king/California king sizes.

The comforter comes in twin/twin XL, full/queen, and king/California king sizes. Color options: The blanket comes in 8 colors, including white, black, grays, purples, and blues.

The blanket comes in 8 colors, including white, black, grays, purples, and blues. Is it machine-washable?: Yes, and it will even stay cool after going through the laundry.

The machine-washable cooling blanket comes in a wide range of sizes and colors. While all the colors are currently on sale, the best discount is on the pale yellow queen-sized blanket.

What shoppers are saying

“This is by far the best blanket I’ve ever purchased.”

“I am a hot sleeper, and this has been a game changer.”

“The blanket is silky smooth and noticeably cool to the touch.”

A third customer wrote, “This cooling blanket is hands down the best I’ve ever owned.”

Get a better night’s sleep with the help of the Vine Voice Cooling Blanket Comforter. The $70 deal is only available for a limited time, so add it to your cart before it’s too late.

