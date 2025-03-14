



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

A sweater is one of the most versatile pieces of clothing to have in your closet, thanks to its magical ability to be dressed up or down. Thicker knits can keep you warm in the winter, and you can layer lighter cardigans over your favorite T-shirts or button-ups for some added style in and out of the office.

Taking great care of your sweaters is the best way to maintain their longevity. Using a lint remover is one of the many ways to keep it looking new, and we found one that’s currently available at a great discount. The bestselling Beautural Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover is now on sale for $9 at Amazon.

Beautural Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover, $9 (was $17) at Amazon

Remove lint, fluff, fuzz balls, and fabric pills from sweaters, blankets, bed sheets, and upholstery using this handy device. The sharp and durable blades last for years, and the shaver comes with two extra blades, so you don’t have to seek out a replacement.

The shaver has three shaving heights, two speeds, and three hole sizes for all kinds of fabric. An adjustable height spacer safeguards wool and delicate fabrics from snags or cuts.

Shoppers compliment the handheld lint remover on its ease of use and lint removing ability, calling it a “very good gadget.”

“This fabric shaver is a total game-changer,” one shopper wrote. “It quickly and easily removes lint, fuzz, and pilling from sweaters, blankets, and upholstery, making everything look fresh and new again.”

“The design is lightweight, easy to use, and gentle on fabrics, without causing any damage,” another reviewer notes. “The battery life is great, and the blades are sharp and effective. If you want to extend the life of your clothes and fabrics, this is a must-have tool! Size is small enough to fit in your purse, very durable.”

This is a limited-time deal, and more than 60,000 of these lint rollers have been purchased in the past month. Shop the Beautural Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover for $9 while supplies last.