Smartwatches aren’t like a regular watch. They’re an extension of our phones that we wear on our wrists. Connecting to your phone via Bluetooth, a smartwatch lets you make calls, answer texts, and check notifications without even needing to hold your phone. And while smartwatches are a pretty common piece of technology to own nowadays, they are still pricey.

To help you save big on a new smartwatch, we found this $200 Csasan Smartwatch on sale for only $22 at Amazon. That’s right, just $22. It has a 1.91-inch HD touchscreen display and a built-in two-way speaker, allowing you to make and receive calls, read texts, and catch up on your notifications right from the watch face. Find it in three different colors: black, navy blue, or pink.

The battery life of the Csasan Smartwatch is standard for smartwatches. It’ll last up to seven days on a single charge and up to 30 days in standby mode. To recharge, it’ll only take around two hours. Most smartwatches also double as fitness trackers, and this smartwatch is no exception.

It tracks things like your steps, heart rate, sleep, and calories burned while you’re wearing it throughout the day. If you have a specific sport or activity you enjoy, you can also set it to one of 110 different sport modes to track fitness data for that particular activity. Plus, it’s waterproof, so feel free to take it with you to the pool this summer.

Shoppers love the design and fit of the watch, with one shopper sharing, “The design is beautiful. It comes with all its accessories, and it is quick and easy to use. It’s very lightweight, which makes it comfortable to wear for several hours without any problems. The quality of the material feels durable; it fits perfectly.”

Others were impressed with the battery life and plethora of features. “It has a comfortable fit with a long battery life. This is perfect for me, especially since I’ve been on my fitness journey.”

Another shared, “I’m loving all the features!”

Smartwatches are practically a commodity at this point. But if you don’t already own one or you’re in the market for a new watch, now’s your big chance to grab this $200 Csasan Smartwatch for only $22. Find it at Amazon for a limited time!