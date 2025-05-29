



TheStreet aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that the temperature is rising, it’s time to break out your trusty tower fans and plan a day to reinstall your air conditioners. But if you’re worried about staying cool during the sweltering heat when you’re not in the comfort of your own home, we have the solution for you.

The Delpattern Portable Mini Fan is a handheld device that’ll keep you cool on the go and is “perfect for hot days, travel, or waiting in line,” a reviewer said. Currently on sale at Amazon, you can get the $119 handheld fan for just $23. The ability to create a nice breeze wherever you are is priceless, so this Amazon find is a must.

Delpattern Portable Mini Fan, $23 (was $119) at Amazon

This mini handheld fan may be small, but it packs a serious punch. With 199 adjustable speed settings, shoppers say it’s a “lifesaver on hot days.” It has a foldable design that you can hold in your hand while you’re beachside or by the pool, or prop up on a desk as a small table fan.

In one charge, you can get between three to 24 hours of usage. And when the battery runs out, it recharges in as little as three hours. It comes with a USB-C cable for charging, so you can easily pair it with a portable charger to keep it powered up and ready to go. As if it’s not convenient enough, the fan has a digital display that shows the fan speed and how much battery is left.

Related: Walmart is selling a $60 patio mister for only $31 that will turn your outdoor space into a ‘cool oasis’

According to shoppers, this is one of the “best handheld fans” and “all you need to stay cool” since it’s “powerful” and has an “impressive” number of wind speeds.

“Its LED display, foldable design, and USB rechargeable battery make it super convenient for travel, beach trips, or outdoor use,” a reviewer said. “It offers up to 24 hours of cooling, and the turbo mode is perfect for beating the heat quickly. A bit loud at higher speeds, but overall, it’s a great personal fan for staying cool on the go.”

“I love this especially because it’s foldable and compact, making it perfect for my purse or beach bag,” a customer said. “The pink color is super cute and stylish, and the USB rechargeable battery lasts a long time.” They added that it’s “perfect for travel, beach days, or hot commutes” and it’s “not just a cute accessory; It’s a must-have for staying cool anytime, anywhere!”

The Delpattern Portable Mini Fan is a genius way to beat the inevitable summer heat. And for only $23, it’s a deal you don’t want to miss.