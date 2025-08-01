



Why we love this deal

Quality camping gear can make or break outdoor adventures. When the summer heat turns your tent into a sauna, you need a portable fan that does more than just blow hot air around. At home, keeping cool on your patio in sweltering temperatures is just as important. Create a refreshing breeze with you wherever you are this summer with this cool fan deal at Amazon.

Now just $67, down from the usual $150 price, the Wilody Portable Misting Fan is a versatile pick that’s perfect for camping trips and just as useful during backyard hangouts.

Wilody Portable Misting Fan, $67 (was $150) at Amazon

Why do shoppers love it?

Weighing just 2 pounds (before adding water or ice to the reservoir), this fan is light enough to hang by its rotating hook inside a tent. The compact design pumps out a cooling mist that really packs a punch to cut through the heat. You can change the speed setting or easily set a timer with the fan’s remote control.

Shoppers say the 6-liter reservoir “holds a ton of water, so you won’t need to refill” it often, and some suggest adding ice to the chamber to enhance the cooling power. The fan rotates vertically for targeted flow and can be oscillated manually to keep air and mist moving. Three ambient light settings create a cozy vibe and keep your space well-lit.

Powered by a 4,800 milliampere-hour rechargeable battery, this fan can run for up to 60 hours, depending on which mode it’s in. To increase the run time, you can keep a portable charger connected via the fan’s USB-C port.

What shoppers should know

Dimensions: 11.8 inches high, 10.8 inches wide, and 5.9 inches deep, with a 6-liter water tank capacity.

11.8 inches high, 10.8 inches wide, and 5.9 inches deep, with a 6-liter water tank capacity. Functions: Misting capability, speed control, three ambient light options, four timer modes, manual oscillation, and a rotating hanging hook.

Misting capability, speed control, three ambient light options, four timer modes, manual oscillation, and a rotating hanging hook. How long does the rechargeable battery last? It runs up to 12 hours at high speed in fan-only mode and up to 60 hours at low wind speed.

It runs up to 12 hours at high speed in fan-only mode and up to 60 hours at low wind speed. Does it have a remote control?: Yes.

Shoppers can’t say enough about this “powerful” and “lightweight” fan’s cooling power. “It cools the air like a portable AC,” one reviewer raved. “I used it during a three-day camping trip in 90+ degree weather, and it kept the tent cool and comfortable,” another said.

What shoppers are saying

“The remote control is super handy and responsive.”

“I love that it oscillates.”

“This is super portable and easy to use.”

“It’s actually really nice in the backyard,” said one reviewer. Another shopper said adding ice to the water reservoir made the fan feel “like having a small swamp cooler with me.”

“This misting fan is seriously the best camping accessory I’ve ever bought,” one satisfied shopper said, praising its adjustable speeds and calling it “easy to hang.”

At $67, the Wilody Portable Misting Fan is a steal for staying cool anywhere and everywhere this summer. Be sure to catch this Amazon deal while it lasts!

