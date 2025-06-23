



Maybe it’s the work they require to maintain, but there’s something ultra-satisfying about having clean floors. That being said, pulling out the heavy vacuum cleaner with a cord and constantly moving it from outlet to outlet is quite the chore. Previously, corded devices were the only option to remove all the dirt and fur from carpets and crevices, but these days, cordless versions are just as powerful.

You don’t need to spend a fortune on a cordless vacuum, because right now, Amazon has a stellar deal on a top-rated pick. The Chosbe Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which currently has a perfect five-star rating, has been discounted by 60%. This means instead of the regular retail price of $200, shoppers pay just $80.

Chosbe Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $80 (was $200) at Amazon

This vacuum is up to the challenge of cleaning all types of floors. A powerful 500-watt motor and two suction modes allow it to clean up debris from carpet, tile, hardwood, and marble floors. Despite the impressive function, it’s still lightweight and is much quieter than other models. On top of that, a large-capacity battery allows you to run the appliance up to 45 minutes before requiring a recharge.

One shopper wrote, “I absolutely love this vacuum! It’s lightweight, powerful, and so easy to maneuver around the house. I’m constantly cleaning up fur and crumbs, and this vacuum handles it all with no problem. The battery lasts a good 45 minutes, and the large dust cup means fewer trips to empty it.”

Many of the awesome features found on this vacuum are found on more expensive models. An LED floor light illuminates hidden debris in dark corners or under furniture, while a flexible floor brush swivels 180 degrees side to side and 90 degrees up and down to get to hard-to-reach places. Crafted with seven-stage filtration, the vacuum can capture nearly all the dust particles in a room for cleaner air. As a bonus, your purchase also includes two filters and multiple attachments.

One shopper said, “It works nicely. I use it on my hardwood floors and to vacuum my car. It is quieter and lighter than my old Dyson Animal 11. The light on the front of the roller head helps locate more dirt in harder-to-see areas.”

Another reviewer wrote, “I was impressed by how lightweight it is, yet the design still feels solid and sturdy. The suction is fantastic. It picked up pet hair from both carpets and hardwood floors with ease, which is exactly what I needed in a home filled with fur. One of my favorite features is the adjustable brush head — it’s easy to navigate around furniture legs and into tight corners.”

The exceptional $80 deal on the Chosbe Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is only available for a limited time. Add the appliance to your cart now to cash in on the savings.